Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.57. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

