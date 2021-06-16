PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.33

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 1210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

