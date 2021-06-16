Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAHGF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PAHGF remained flat at $$6.13 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

