Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 556,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The firm has a market cap of $220.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

