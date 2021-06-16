Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 38,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

