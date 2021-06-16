Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PLL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 242,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,707. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

