Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,193. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.