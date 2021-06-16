Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 296.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,772,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,489,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $490.56. 95,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. The company has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.18 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

