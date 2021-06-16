Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 2.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

