Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 721,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,645. The company has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

