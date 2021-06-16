Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.14. 415,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

