Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,889 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 3.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

