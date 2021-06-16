Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 43,452 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 52,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.69. 12,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,500. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00.

