Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.34% of Hexcel worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 822,139 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.76 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

