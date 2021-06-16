Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

TPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,681. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

