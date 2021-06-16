Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,425 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.50. 39,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

