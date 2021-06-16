Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.77.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,867. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

