Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.08. 439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

