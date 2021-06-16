Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

