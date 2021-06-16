Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Cut by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. 15,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

