Piper Sandler Comments on Accolade, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Accolade in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -18.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

