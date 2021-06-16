Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

VCTR stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

