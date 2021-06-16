PirateCash Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,913,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

