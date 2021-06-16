Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 182,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,926,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion and a PE ratio of 128.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.