Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,241,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Suzano by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 10.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of SUZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 7,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,255. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.