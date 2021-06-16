Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 75,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in IHS Markit by 32.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 940,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 227,838 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 202.0% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 891,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,280,000 after acquiring an additional 596,262 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 91.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,115,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,952,000 after acquiring an additional 531,332 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. 52,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

