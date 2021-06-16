Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 325,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,711. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.