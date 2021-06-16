Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Analysis

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 187.84 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.44 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 99.10 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -2.84

Aethlon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.17%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.66%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Aethlon Medical N/A -59.91% -54.34%

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

