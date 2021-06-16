PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 851,943 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

