Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

