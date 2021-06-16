Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.
Shares of PII opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
