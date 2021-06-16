Poolz Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00009161 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $5.64 million and $1.54 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00143203 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00180879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00949806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.81 or 0.99692546 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.