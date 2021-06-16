PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

