PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of PPL worth $48,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 381,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 285,237 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $2,196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 61.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of PPL by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 11,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,567. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

