PRCY Coin (PRCY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.76 Million

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded up 102.7% against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $9.34 million and $1.76 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00949173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.43 or 1.00276352 BTC.

About PRCY Coin

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,405,394 coins and its circulating supply is 7,467,603 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

