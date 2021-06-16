Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.09. 12,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,530,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $210,681,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,610,405. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

