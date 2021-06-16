Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pressure BioSciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980. Pressure BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

