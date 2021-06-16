Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,826,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 22,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,009. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

