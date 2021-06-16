Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $571,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. 109,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,193. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

