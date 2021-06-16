Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,132. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

