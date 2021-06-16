Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 222 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.30. 1,012,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock valued at $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

