Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $16,651,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 521,611 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

