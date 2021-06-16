Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 121,823 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.