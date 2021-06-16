Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

