Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading raised their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

