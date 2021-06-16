Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBI. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

