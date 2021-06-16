PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and $765,024.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000215 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,771,460,083 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

