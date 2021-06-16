Procore Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procore Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

