Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

