Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.82% of Prologis worth $1,426,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.04. 21,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

