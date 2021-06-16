Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $47.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $38.15 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,872,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

